Joseph Garski Published 12:16 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Sept. 8, 1945-Jan. 28. 2024

Joseph I. Garski, 78, of Eau Claire, MI, passed away Sunday afternoon, Jan. 28, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka, Indiana, with his family by his side.

He was born on Sept. 8, 1945, in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the only child of Irving H. and Eulah E. (Brant) Garski.

Joe attended Benton Harbor Schools and was a 1964 graduate of Benton Harbor High School. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving almost 3 years until his honorable discharge in 1967. On Sept. 14, 1968, Joe was united in marriage to Nancy Clark in Dowagiac, MI.

Upon returning from the Air Force, Joe returned home and joined the St. Joseph Police Dept. as a full-time officer for about 12 years. He then went to Berrien County Sheriff’s Department where he remained for the next 28 years, until his retirement, where he earned the rank of Sergeant. While at the BCSD, Joe served in many departments including the Marine Division and Narcotics Unit. He also served on the Berrien County Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) team for almost 35 years. When 9/11 occurred, Joe served at Ground Zero assisting the NY Police and Fire Departments. While working for BCSD, Joe was the Eau Claire Police Chief for years and Village Mayor.

Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Nancy Garski; their two daughters – Ann and Kari; three grandchildren – Zachary, Jocelyn & Madison; and lifelong friends – David Harms, Thomas Robson and Lonnie Groenke.

Preceding him in death were his parents and lifelong friend – William Barnett.

A service to celebrate Joseph’s life will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, at Clark Chapel and Cremation Services-Starks Family Funeral Homes, 405 Center St., where friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m., until the time of service. Rev. Wayne Shearier will officiate. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Dowagiac. Memorial contributions in Joseph’s name may be directed to Southwest Michigan Veteran’s Support Group. Those wishing to share a memory of Joseph online may do so at www.clarkch.com