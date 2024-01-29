US-12/M-51 bridge demolition in Niles starts Thursday Published 2:30 pm Monday, January 29, 2024

NILES — The demolition of the US-12 bridges over M-51 is set to take place this week, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

As part of the Michigan Department of Transportation project to rebuild the US-12/M-51 interchange in Niles, Berrien County, crews will be demolishing the bridges from Thursday, Feb. 1, through Sunday, Feb. 4.

M-51 will be closed nightly at US-12 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for the demolition. Posted detours for M-51 traffic will be on US-12 and M-60 Business Route (Oak Street/Yankee Street).

Once bridge removal is completed, work will continue on the US-12 corridor to build the new US-12/M-51 intersection. This $27 million investment includes removing the US-12 bridges and ramps at M-51 and replacing the interchange with a signalized, at-grade intersection and indirect left turns, or Michigan Lefts. The project includes repaving and rebuilding one mile of US-12 and 2.7 miles of M-51, concrete pavement repairs, sidewalk construction, new traffic signals, pavement markings, and new signs.

Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 383 jobs.