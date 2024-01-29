Roadrunners split with host Lansing Community College Published 11:20 am Monday, January 29, 2024

LANSING — Visiting Southwestern Michigan College had all five players in double figures as it defeated Lansing Community College 93-77 in Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Conference men’s basketball Saturday afternoon.

Led by 21 points from both Mari Nichols (Niles) and Rashawn Bost (Evanston, Illinois), the Roadrunners squared their Western Conference record at 2-2, while improving to 10-8 overall.

Southwestern Michigan led the Stars (10-8, 0-3 Western Conference) 44-35 at halftime. The Roadrunners outscored Lansing 49-42 in the second half to earn the victory.

Besides Nichols and Bost, Southwestern Michigan got 17 points from Prince Adams (Evanston, Illinois), 15 points from Aries Hull (Chicago) and 14 points from Rodell Davis Jr. (Glenview, Illinois)

Jamison Eklund scored 25 points for the Stars to lead all scorers. Jay Wallace added 18 points and Zavier Thomason 16 points.

The Roadrunners are back in action tonight as they host Ancilla College in a makeup game at the 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse. Tipoff is set for approximately 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Host Lansing Community College outscored Southwestern Michigan College 61-48 over the final three quarters to earn a 78-66 MCCAA Western Conference women’s basketball game Saturday afternoon.

The Roadrunners (16-3, 2-2 Western Conference) led 18-17 after the opening 10 minutes of the contest, but were outscored 23-16 in the second quarter as the Stars took a 40-34 halftime lead. Lansing led 58-51 heading into the final quarter.

Amara Palmer (Niles) led SMC with 18 points. Macey Laubach (Edwardsburg) added 14 points, Cameron Thomas (Hazel Park, Illinois) 11 points and Junahya (Detroit) 10 points.

Kara Bartels led Lansing, the Western Conference leaders, and all scorers with 29 points.

The Roadrunners host Ancilla College tonight at 5:30 p.m.