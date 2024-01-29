Roadrunners go back-to-back in dominating fashion Published 5:10 am Monday, January 29, 2024

PORT HURON — The Southwestern Michigan College wrestling team successfully defended its Michigan Community College Athletic Association title at Schoolcraft Community College Saturday.

The Roadrunners, who returned to the mat in 2022-23 after more than three decades, swept the MCCAA Duals and the individual tournament for the second consecutive season.

On Saturday, Southwestern Michigan scored 124.5 points to easily defeat runner-up Henry Ford College, which scored 55.5 points. Mott Community College was td (37), Muskegon Community College fourth (34), Ancilla College fifth (33.5) and St. Claire Country Community College sixth (28).

Led by the MCCAA Most Outstanding Wrestler of the Year Hunter Heath (Niles/Brandywine), the Roadrunners had six individual champions.

Also winning titles were Jordan Simpson (Dowagiac), Colby Klinger (Mattawan), Zam Thompson (Lakeshore), Nathan Andrina (Edwardsburg) and Shane Edwards (Battle Creek Pennfield).

Thompson, Heath and Edwards are all repeat champions.

The Roadrunners will now begin preparations for the Great Lakes District Meet in Palatine, Illinois Feb. 17.