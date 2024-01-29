Knapp scores 31 to surpass 1,000-points in Brandywine win Published 10:16 pm Monday, January 29, 2024

NILES — Senior Ellie Knapp scored 31 points to eclipse the 1,000-point plateau in Brandywine’s 77-45 non-conference victory over visiting Kalamazoo Central Monday night.

Knapp, who has committed to continue her career at Holy Cross College, is now fourth on the all-time scoring list for the Bobcats with 1,016 points.

Carlie Newman (2008-12) is the all-time scoring leader at Brandywine with 1,598 points. Zakiyyah Abdullah (2016-20) is second with 1,403 point and Andrea Alexander (1986-89) is third with 1,087 points.

Knapp entered the week as the area’ No. 2 scorer with an average of 15.1 points per game.

The Maroon Giants (6-8) jumped out to a 22-15 lead on the No. 1-ranked Bobcats, but could not maintain the momentum into the second quarter. Brandywine (11-0) outscored Kalamazoo Central 23-13 in the second quarter to take a 38-35 halftime advantage.

The Bobcats never looked back. Brandywine led 59-41 after three quarters.

Besides Knapp, Brandywine got 19 points from Kadence Brumitt and nine points each from Adeline Gill and Adelyn Drotoz.

Tayla Dillard had 14 points to lead the Maroon Giants.

The Bobcats now turn their attention to arch rival Buchanan. Brandywine hosts the Bucks in a key Lakeland Conference contest Thursday.