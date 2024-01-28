Elkhart man gets probation for drug possession, police chase Published 5:00 am Sunday, January 28, 2024

CASSOPOLIS — An Elkhart man was sentenced to probation after leading police on a high speed chase from Indiana to Michigan three years ago.

Scott Young, 38, of Elkhart, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamines, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting and obstructing police-all as a habitual offender and was sentenced to three years probation, credit for 182 days served and $1,914 in fines and costs.

He also pleaded guilty to unlawful driving away of an automobile and was sentenced to credit for 121 days already served and $698 in fines and costs.

The unlawful driving away of an automobile incident occurred Nov. 26, 2020 near Jones, while the other offenses occurred Nov. 27, 2020 near Edwardsburg.

While Fitz said that Young’s actions had been dangerous and he deserved a prison sentence, Drake noted that Young has already been incarcerated for 16 months in Indiana for his actions on that side of the border.

“In this situation, with the timing of the offenses during COVID, the jail in Indiana wasn’t taking people in,” Drake said. “Here, it was not just a promise that he would do well but evidence that he did do well. He did turn himself in after the COVID restrictions were lifted … We don’t just have his words, we have actions.”

Young apologized for his actions. “Three years ago I took action to show I was remorseful and was changing my life,” he said. “I’ve been sober for three years two months … Prison is full of drugs and chaos and those are two things I’ve worked my butt off to keep out of my life.”

Judge Herman noted that Young had faced a prison sentence of up to nine and a half years due to his past criminal record and could still be sent to prison if he violates his probation.

“You said you were glad you were arrested, that your life was out of control due to drugs,” the judge said. “You may have been one of those who benefitted from COVID and the opportunity it gave you to show what you can do.”