Brandywine sweeps Berrien Springs in Lakeland doubleheader

January 28, 2024

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Top-ranked Brandywine played one of the best first-halves that Coach Josh Hood said he has seen his teams play in rolling to a 75-28 Lakeland Conference victory over host Berrien Springs Friday night.

The Bobcats remain undefeated on the season (10-0) and improved to 5-0 in conference contests. Brandywine will face second-place Buchanan Friday night in a showdown for the top spot. The Bobcats defeated the Bucks 38-27 in their first meeting in December.

Brandywine grabbed a 10-point lead (24-14) after one quarter and then held the Shamrocks (4-6, 1-4 Lakeland) to four points in the second quarter as it upped its advantage to 59-20 heading into halftime.

The Bobcats improved their defensive effort in the second half by holding Berrien Springs to four points in both the third and fourth quarters.

Ellie Knapp scored a game-high 23 points to lead Brandywine and all scorers. Kadence Brumitt added 13 points and Miley Young 10 points.

Aubrie Smith had 11 points to led the Shamrocks.

The Bobcats are back on the court Monday night as they host Division 1 Kalamazoo Central in a non-conference contest.

Boys Basketball

For the second time this season, the Brandywine boys basketball team defeated Berrien Springs 59-48 in Lakeland Conference basketball.

The host Shamrocks led 13-11 after one quarter and 25-23 at halftime.

The No. 2-ranked Bobcats (11-2, 4-2 Lakeland) regroup at halftime and outscored Berrien Springs 14-9 in the third quarter to take a 37-34 lead into the final eight minutes of play.

Brandywine exploded for 22 points in the fourth quart to pull away to the win.

Jaremiah Palmer led the Bobcats with a game-high 27 points, while Nylen Goins added 13 points.

JJ Frakes had 21 points to pace the Shamrocks, who fall to 7-5 overall and 2-4 in league games.

Brandywine will host Edwardsburg in a non-conference contest Tuesday night.