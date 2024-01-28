Brandywine, Buchanan, Dowagiac and Marcellus grapplers win titles Published 1:41 pm Sunday, January 28, 2024

ST. JOSEPH — The third annual Altman Invitational at St. Joseph saw four local individuals bring home championships from the girls tournament hosted by St. Joseph High School Friday.

Brandywine’s Maddison Ward won yet another championship, while Buchanan’s Jordan Winslett, Dowagiac’s Cinthia Villegas and Marcellus’ Gabriella Allen all took home the gold.

Ward defeated Marcellus’ Carlee Osborn 4-1 in the championship match at 170 pounds. She also defeated wrestlers from Bronson and South Haven.

Winslett pinned Plainwell’s Tessa Thomas twice to win the 100-pound championship. She stuck Thomas in 34 seconds of the title match.

Dowagiac’s Villegas received a first-round bye and then pinned her two opponents to win the 130-pound championship. In the finals, Villegas pinned Hopkins’ Hannah Peck in 1:28.

Marcellus’ Allen pinned her way to the 190-pound crown. She recorded pins of 13 seconds, 3:10 and 3:40 to win her championship. Allen stuck Watervliet’s Ayana Marshall in the finals.

