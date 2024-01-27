UPDATED: Constantine moves into first place at Greater Berrien County Published 2:15 pm Saturday, January 27, 2024

ST. JOSEPH —There is quite a battle between Constantine, Lakeshore and host St. Joseph for the top spot at the Greater Berrien County Invitational.

The Falcons have overtaken the Bears and Lancers for first place in the team stands as the tournament is getting close to heading into the final round.

Constantine has 158.5 points, while Lakeshore is second with 156.5 points and St. Joseph third with 146 points. Dowagiac has moved up to fourth place with 96.5 points.

Decatur is currently fifth (90.5), Brandywine eighth (58), Niles 11th (52), Edwardsburg 13th (47) and Cassopolis 18th (19).

Advancing to the finals are Dowagiac’s AJ Munson (113), Brandywine’s Kaiden Rieth (126), Dowagiac’s Israel Villegas (150), Brandywine’s Gavin Schoff (157), Niles’ Sam Rucker (175), Niles’ Jaime Gaya (215) and Dowagiac’s Cal Chapman (285).