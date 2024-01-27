Rangers sweep Bangor in Southwest 10 conference play Published 10:23 am Saturday, January 27, 2024

CASSOPOLIS — Host Cassopolis held Bangor to single digits in scoring for three of the four quarters of its 73-31 Southwest 10 Conference boys basketball victory Friday night.

The win kept the Rangers within striking distance of conference leader Centreville as Cassopolis improved to 6-3 overall and 6-2 in Southwest 10 contests. The Bulldogs are currently 8-0 in the league.

The Rangers outscored the Vikings 21-6 in the opening quarter, 13-8 in the third quarter and 20-5 in the final eight minutes. Bangor reached double figures in scoring in the second quarter with 12 points, but still trailed Cassopolis 40-18 at halftime.

Malachi Ward scored 16 points to lead the Rangers offensively, while Jadyn Brown added 11 points. Kenny May and Tre Peterson Evans both finished with eight points.

May also grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds to go along with seven assists and six steals. Jaylen Pratt had nine rebounds, as did Brown.

Cassopolis headed across the border Saturday to take on South Bend Clay in a non-league game.

Girls Basketball

The Rangers won their sixth straight game Thursday night as it defeated host Bangor 59-20 in Southwest 10 Conference action.

The win kept Cassopolis a game behind conference leader White Pigeon. The Rangers are now 7-2 overall and 7-1 in league contests. The Chiefs are 7-0 in Southwest 10 play.

Cassopolis held the Vikings to a single free throw in the second quarter as it turned a 13-5 lead after one quarter into a 29-6 halftime advantage. The Rangers led 50-13 heading into the final eight minutes of play.

Atyanna Alford, who signed a national letter of intent to play basketball at Southwestern Michigan College, led Cassopolis and all scorers with 26 points. Ryley Bowsher added 14 points and Ella Smith 10.

Alexis Wisniewski had five points to pace the Vikings.

The Rangers travel to Comstock for another Southwest 10 Conference game Monday night.