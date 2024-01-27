Elkhart man gets probation for stealing car, police chase Published 6:00 pm Saturday, January 27, 2024

CASSOPOLIS — Another Elkhart man was given probation for an incident involving drugs, a stolen vehicle and fleeing police.

Brett Michael Rosendahl, 22, of Elkhart, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, receiving, concealing, possession of a stolen vehicle and fourth degree fleeing police and was sentenced to two years probation, credit for 70 days served and $2,964 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred May 30, 2023 on Calvin Center Road near Cassopolis. Police were on the lookout for a stolen vehicle and tried to stop Rosendahl who sped off through two cornfields before dumping the car and fleeing on foot. A search of the car uncovered drugs.

In other sentencings: