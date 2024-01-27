Elkhart man gets probation for stealing car, police chase
Published 6:00 pm Saturday, January 27, 2024
CASSOPOLIS — Another Elkhart man was given probation for an incident involving drugs, a stolen vehicle and fleeing police.
Brett Michael Rosendahl, 22, of Elkhart, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, receiving, concealing, possession of a stolen vehicle and fourth degree fleeing police and was sentenced to two years probation, credit for 70 days served and $2,964 in fines and costs.
The incident occurred May 30, 2023 on Calvin Center Road near Cassopolis. Police were on the lookout for a stolen vehicle and tried to stop Rosendahl who sped off through two cornfields before dumping the car and fleeing on foot. A search of the car uncovered drugs.
In other sentencings:
- James Robert Baker, 35, of South Bend, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to credit for 254 days served and $1,548. The incident occurred April 19, 2022 in Edwardsburg.
- Justin Peter Hines, 44, of Union, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and was sentenced to 18 months probation, credit for five days served and $2,648. The incident occurred May 29, 2023 in Edwardsburg.
- Wyatt Paul Locke, 26, of Cassopolis, pleaded guilty to resisting and obstructing police and aggravated domestic violence and was sentenced to two years probation, credit for 113 days served and $2,218 in fines and costs. The incident occurred Aug. 15, 2022 in Cassopolis.
- Melvin Lee Moore, 59, of Vandalia, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and was sentenced to one year probation, credit for 62 days served and $558 in fines and costs. The incident occurred Aug. 16, 2023 in Cassopolis.
- Chad Christopher Prince, 48, of Niles, pleaded guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to credit for 119 days served and $1,548 in fines and costs. The incident occurred May 19, 2021 in Edwardsburg.
- Tyler Montgomery Weems, 39, of Niles, pleaded guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to credit for 245 days served and $1,548 in fines and costs. The incident occurred Jan. 27, 2023 in Niles.