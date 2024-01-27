Austin ties school record with 42 points in win over Tigers Published 8:26 am Saturday, January 27, 2024

BUCHANAN — It was a record-setting night for Buchanan senior LaBria Austin as she tied former Bucks standout Letitia Bowen for the most points in a game.

Austin scored 42 points to help lead Buchanan to a 79-36 Lakeland Conference victory over visiting Benton Harbor Friday night.

Austin was 15-of-20 from the field and 5-of-8 from beyond the 3-point arc. She ties the mark set by Bowen in the Bucks’ 76-58 win over Cassopolis in 1989.

Buchanan was not as fortunate in the boys basketball game as the undefeated and No. 2-ranked (Division 2) Tigers scored an 89-39 conference win.

Girls Basketball

The win was the fourth straight for the Bucks, who improved to 5-4 on the year. More importantly, Buchanan remain a game behind Lakeland Conference leader Brandywine. The Bucks are 4-1 in conference contests.

Buchanan scored 20 or more points in the first three quarters to open up a 62-31 advantage. From there, the Bucks cruised home with the win.

Besides Austin, Buchanan got 13 points from Alyssa Carson and six points from Caito Horvath.

Pashance Cooper had nine points to lead the Tigers, who fall to 1-8 overall and 0-5 in the Lakeland Conference.

The Bucks host Bronson in a non-conference contest Tuesday night.

Boys Basketball

Visiting Benton Harbor poured in 25 first-quarter points to open up a 17-point lead and never looked back in earning its 15th win of the season. The Tigers are now 6-0 in conference contests.

After a good second quarter offensively, the Bucks (4-9, 0-6 Lakeland) struggled again in the third as they scored just seven points and trailed the Tigers 68-29 with eight minutes remaining.

Matt Trigg and Logan Wiggins both scored 10 points for Buchanan.

The Bucks are back on the hardwood Tuesday night as they travel to New Buffalo for a non-conference game.