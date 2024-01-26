Roundup: Dowagiac wins regular-season title; Niles’ Means-Flewellen reaches 100 wins Published 8:22 am Friday, January 26, 2024

1 of 9

BERRIEN SPRINGS — The Dowagiac wrestling team locked up the regular-season Lakeland Conference championship with a 60-24 win over host Berrien Springs Wednesday.

The Chieftains went undefeated during the regular season and will now set its sights on unseating Brandywine at the outright league champion on Feb. 3 when the Bobcats host the individual tournament.

Dowagiac went 2-0 Wednesday night as it also defeated the Shamrocks’ B team 78-6.

In Wolverine Conference action, host Niles raced out to a 27-0 lead over Edwardsburg and went on to beat the Eddies 42-27.

At Brandywine High School, the Bobcats blanked Benton Harbor 54-0 and lost to Eau Claire 47-15. Buchanan, which finished second in the regular-season Lakeland Conference standings, defeated Eau Claire 42-36.

Dowagiac at Berrien Springs

Winning two matches on the night for the Chieftains were Markus Ottinger (106), Carlitos Chavez (113), AJ Munson (120), Nicholas Green (126/132), Cody White (132), Cameron White (144), Jacob Villegas (150), Hayden Groth (190) and Isiah Hill (215/285).

The Chieftains return to the mat Saturday as it heads to St. Joseph for the Greater Berrien County Invitational.

Edwardsburg at Niles

Trailing 27-0, Edwardsburg won five out of six bouts to make the final score look more respectable.

Winning matches for the Vikings were Connor Craw (106), Korbin Hughes (113), Lloyd Brown (120), Aiden Brazo (150), Alex Anderson (165), Sam Rucker (175), Julian Means-Flewellen (190) Jamie Gaya (215) and Chase Brawley (285).

Means-Flewellen’s win was the 100th of his career.

Winning matches for Edwardsburg were Caden Manfred (125), Taurin Zimpleman (132), Keegan Pqrsons (138), Braden Lundgren (144) and Gage Wright (157).

Brandywine Wrestling

Winning two matches for the Bobcats were Kaiden Rieth (132), Jack Perez-Gonzalez (157), Gavin Schoff (165) and Andrew McKee (285).

Buchanan Wrestling

Picking up wins for the Bucks were Jordan Winslett (106), Holden Carrington (113)), Aurelia Trowbridge (132), Leland Payne (150), Brayden Sebasty (165), Drew Anderson (215) and Dean Roberts (285).