Roadrunners split with Kalamazoo Valley CC Published 8:57 am Friday, January 26, 2024

DOWAGIAC — The Southwestern Michigan College women’s basketball team picked up its first Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Conference win as it defeated visiting Kalamazoo Community College 84-58 Wednesday night.

The Roadrunners were not as fortunate in men’s basketball as the Cougars overcame a 17-10 deficit in the first half to defeat SMC 80-68.

Women’s Basketball

The Roadrunners held Kalamazoo Valley to five points in the opening quarter to quickly take command of the contest.

Southwestern Michigan opened up a 15-point lead (20-5) heading into the second quarter and only built on its advantage the rest of the night.

Macey Laubach (Edwardsburg) scored a game-high 27 points to go along with four rebounds and four assists.

Cameron Thomas (Hazel Crest, Illinois) continued her torrid scoring pace as she added 21 points. She also had four rebounds and a pair of steals, while Nalani Williams (St. Louis, Missouri) added 13 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.

Amara Palmer ended the night with 15 points, six rebounds and six assists.

The Roadrunners (15-2, 1-1 Western Conference) hit the road Saturday as they travel to Lansing to face the Stars.

Men’s Basketball

Southwestern Michigan got off to a good start and led much of the opening 20 minutes of play at the 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse Wednesday night.

The Roadrunners (9-8, 0-2 Western Conference) led by seven points with 9:09 left in the first half, but the Cougars final found the range and outscored Southwestern Michigan 22-9 the rest of the way to take a 32-28 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Both teams shot the ball better in the second half, but Kalamazoo Valley was able to score 48 points compared to 40 points for the Roadrunners.

Rodell Davis Jr. (Glenview, Illinois) led Southwestern Michigan with 21 points, while Prince Adams (Evanston, Illinois)) added 16 points. Prince also had 10 rebounds, three steals and a pair of assists.

Mikel Forrest (Niles) chipped in with nine points and five rebounds.

The Roadrunners head to Lansing Saturday for another Western Conference contest.