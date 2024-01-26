Niles improves to 11-2 with win over Dowagiac Published 6:49 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

NILES — Host Niles opened up a 10-point lead after one quarter of its non-conference boys basketball game against Dowagiac Thursday night and went on to defeat the Chieftains 65-53.

Dowagiac (6-7) was able to hang around throughout the rest of the game, but never was able to catch the Vikings, who improved to 11-2 with the win.

Niles led 33-24 at halftime and 54-33 after three quarters.

The Chieftains outscored the Vikings 20-11 in the final eight minutes, but could not overcome the early deficit.

Mike Phillips had a game-high 25 points to lead Niles, which also got 14 points from Ethan Chambliss and 13 points from Brayden Favors.

Gianna Villalobos had 24 points for Dowagiac. Joshua Winchester-Jones and Isaiah Fitchett both finished with 10 points.

Niles is back in action tonight as it traveled to Three Rivers for a Wolverine Conference contest.

Dowagiac returns to the court Tuesday when it hosts Lakeshore in a non-conference contest.