Cass’ Alford signs with Southwestern Published 8:02 am Friday, January 26, 2024

DOWAGIAC — Another local prospect has decided to continue their academic and athletic career at Southwestern Michigan College.

Cassopolis’ Atyanna Alford, who is currently fourth in scoring in the Leader Publications coverage area with an average of 12.5 points per game, has signed her National Junior College Athletic Association letter of intent to play basketball for the Roadrunners.

Alford, a multi-sport athlete for the Rangers, who has earned numerous All-Southwest Conference honors, is the sixth member of SMC Coach Jay Jenkins’ 2024-25 recruiting class.

She is also the third athlete from Cass County to sign with the Roadrunners. She joins Dowagiac’s Maggie Weller, who will play basketball at SMC, and Marcellus’ Talan Hiemstra, who has signed to play volleyball this fall.

“Atyanna is an exceptional student-athlete,” Jenkins said. “She is a fierce competitor and defensive player. Her speed and athleticism will give us an edge on the defensive end of the court.”

Cassopolis Coach Stefon Luckey is pleased to have Alford sign with Southwestern Michigan.

“Atyanna has exceeded all expectations on and off the court and it’s been one of my greatest blessings to be a part of her journey,” he said.

The other three members of the Roadrunner recruiting class are Cam Edmondson, of Harvey, Illinois; Bella Cullifer, of Constantine; and Olivia Robinson, of Roscoe, Illinois.