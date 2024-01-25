Sharon Six Published 11:10 am Thursday, January 25, 2024

Sept. 21, 1942-Jan. 9, 2024

Sharon L Six, aged 81, of Hudsonville, checked out of this earthly motel with little commotion and no fuss on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. Sharon will be remembered by everyone for her unwavering faith, her big smile, her heart-filled laugh, and her selfless kindness. She was born and raised in Niles, MI. Sharon valued work. Her first jobs were cleaning cabins, then waitressing at Maggie’s Restaurant. Sharon graduated from Twin Cities Business College, in Benton Harbor, and served as a medical assistant for over 40 years in Buchanan and Niles. Since moving to Hudsonville, Sharon was honored to work with her daughter and the team at Georgetown Animal Hospital. She met the love of her life, Leo, as they were coming in and out the back door of Maggie’s Restaurant. They married at St. Mark, in Niles, built a little brick house and raised a family. They were married for more than 56 years. Of all the accomplishments in Sharon’s life, her pride and joy was her family. Sharon enjoyed rescuing annuals from local greenhouses, often saying, “I couldn’t just leave them there.” She found joy in trying new recipes from her collection of cookbooks, knitting, and teaching her dog new tricks. Sharon will be lovingly remembered by her children, Michael Six and Lisa Meyer; her grandchildren Malena, Brayden and Ava; her cousin Karen, her nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Sharon was preceded in death by her beloved Leo; her parents Eli and Evelyn, and a brother John William. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Parish, 2700 Baldwin ST, Jenison, where Sharon was a member. Relatives and friends may meet the family two hours before the Mass, beginning at 9 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Children & Family Services of Kalamazoo “Handle With Care Program,” or to St. Mark Catholic Church, in Niles, MI where Sharon was a founding member.