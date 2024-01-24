Feed the Hungry program thanks community for $50,000 raised Published 4:30 pm Wednesday, January 24, 2024

DOWAGIAC — The C Wimberley “Feed the Hungry” campaign concluded recently after attaining the lofty goal of $50,000 in cash and food donations.

Hundreds of donors giving small amounts, and a handful of significant gifts, helped in reaching the goal set by co-chairmen Jim Allen and Jeff Neumann.

“We really saw the community come together for this great, local cause,” Neumann said.

Many of the donors, which included the Dowagiac Fire Department, Police Department and the Cass County Sheriff, attributed the success to the fact that gifts stay in the local area and help those in need who are close by.

In its 14th year, the total was campaign record and all the proceeds are used to bolster pantries and provide “mobile pantries” from Feeding America.

These Mobile Pantries are refrigerated trucks that bring 6,000 pounds of food to the area 20 times per year.

“Everyone involved would like to give a Huge thank-you to those who donated or helped the program in any way,” Neumann said.

Funds flow through A.C.T.I.O.N. Ministries (Area Churches Together In One Network) of Dowagiac, a Not-for Profit corporation that operates a food pantry, distributes government food programs and arranges Mobile Pantry coordination.