Brett E. Pointer Published 5:12 pm Wednesday, January 24, 2024

May 15, 1968-Jan. 18, 2024

Brett Eric Pointer, 55, of Niles, died peacefully Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, at Corwell Health in St. Joseph, Michigan.

His life began May 15, 1968 in Niles, the sixth of six children born to Denver Kenneth and Barbara Ann (Gilchrist) Pointer.

Brett will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by two sisters, Lisa (Dave) Seidner of Niles and Valerie Ferrell of Buchanan; two brothers, Bradley (Kerri) Pointer of Indianapolis, Darrell (Deb) Pointer of Ft. Wayne; one brother-in-law, Kenneth Clement of Three Rivers; a host of nieces and nephews; neighbors, Bob and Kathy who treated him like their son; and last but not least, his dog Fergie whom he deeply cherished.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister Michele Clement.

Brett attended Buchanan High School and later pursued higher education at Southwestern Michigan College and American InterContinental University where he received a Bachelor of Business Administration and Associate of Arts in business administration. Throughout his career, he owned a pool service business and Pointer’s Sports Bar in Buchanan, Michigan.

Brett will be remembered for his dedication to his work and his love for sports. He had a passion for creating a welcoming environment at Pointer’s Sports Bar, where he enjoyed connecting with customers and ensuring they had an enjoyable experience. Brett’s warm and friendly personality made him a beloved member of the community.

In his free time, Brett enjoyed watching sports, especially football (Michigan) and baseball (Cubs). He was most proud of being a member of the 1985 Buchanan Bucks Baseball State Championship team, where he played 3rd base and pitcher. He was known for his extensive knowledge of the games and would often engage in lively discussions with friends and family. Brett’s love for sports extended beyond watching, as he also enjoyed playing various sports with his siblings and friends.

Brett Eric Pointer will be deeply missed by his loved ones and all those fortunate enough to have known him. His memory will be forever cherished and his legacy will live on through the impact he made on the lives of others.

His funeral service will be Friday 5 p.m., Jan. 26, 2024, with 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. visitation in First Church of God, 21083 Spencer Road, Cassopolis.

Brett will be laid to rest in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Buchanan Michigan.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Brett be made to: Pet Refuge 4626 South Burnett Drive, South Bend, Indiana 46614 or donate on their website www.petrefuge.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com