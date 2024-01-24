Bobcats remain undefeated with win over Eagles Published 10:15 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024

NILES — Top-ranked Brandywine remained undefeated with a 55-29 victory over Schoolcraft in non-conference girls basketball action.

The Eagles (3-7) kept it close for one have before the Bobcats (9-0) turned up the defensive intensity for the final 16 minutes of play.

Brandywine led 13-9 after one quarter and 24-17 at halftime.

The Bobcats held Schoolcraft to just two points in the third quarter while they scored 17 points to break open the close contest.

Brandywine took a 41-19 lead into the fourth quarter.

Kadence Brumitt had a big night in the pain for the Bobcats as she scored 17 points to lead all scorers. Brandywine also got nine points from Adelyn Drotoz, eight points from Adeline Gill and seven points each from Ellie Knapp and Miley Young.

Lauren Evans had eight points to pace the Eagles.

The Bobczts return to Lakeland Conference play Friday night at Berrien Springs.