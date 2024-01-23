Niles man sentenced for failing to register as sex offender Published 5:00 am Tuesday, January 23, 2024

NILES — A Niles man who failed to maintain his registry as a sex offender was sentenced.

Shaquille Decar Smith-Johnson, 29, of Niles, pleaded guilty to attempted failure to register as a sex offender and was sentenced to credit for six days already served, 100 hours community service and $218 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred Aug. 4, 2023 in Niles. Sex offenders must verify their address on a regular basis and Smith-Johnson and failed to do when he was away from his home for an extended period of time.

Smith-Johnson said he knows his obligations and assured the judge that it won’t happen again.

Judge Smith reminded Smith-Johnson that he needs to take registering and verifying his address seriously as he could end up going to jail or prison if it continues to happen in the future. “You’re doing some positive things but you can’t continue being arrested,” she said.