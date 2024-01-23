Honor Credit Union accepting applications for annual scholarship program Published 3:38 pm Tuesday, January 23, 2024

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Honor Credit Union recently announced its 2024 Community Commitment Scholarship Program.

New this year, Honor has increased its scholarship valued to $2,500, to be awarded to 12 incoming college or trade school students. Applications will be accepted now through March 15.

To be eligible, the student must be a primary account holder at Honor Credit Union at the time of application and scholarship presentation, should you become a finalist. Students must complete the online application detailing their academic performance and community involvement in a short-form essay explaining how they have impacted their communities.

The deadline to apply for the Community Commitment Scholarship is Friday, March 15, 2024, at 11:59:59 p.m. Applications must be submitted online. Any applications delivered to an Honor member center will not be considered. Winners will be contacted and announced in late April 2024. To access the application form and view the Official Rules, please visit www.honorcu.com/scholarship.

Over the last several years, Honor Credit Union has awarded more than 100 student scholarships and aims to continue providing this financial assistance to its young members and future leaders.