Dowagiac man wanted for attempted murder sentenced on multiple charges Published 9:58 am Monday, November 20, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — A Dowagiac man wanted for attempted murder was sentenced Friday in Cass County Circuit Court on multiple charges.

Garry Franklin Pond, 36, of Rudy Road in Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to fleeing police, possession of a weapon by a felon and drunk driving and was sentenced to 365 days in jail with credit for 543 days served and $2,166 in fines and costs. The incident occurred April 15, 2018 in Dowagiac when he fled police and crashed into a power pole.

He is wanted in Ohio for attempted murder.