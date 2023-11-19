Elkhart man sentenced for attempted Edwardsburg break-in Published 12:00 pm Sunday, November 19, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — Cass County Circuit Judge Mark Herman told former Edwardsburg resident Brandon Patrick Carpenter, that he should give up burglary and other crimes because he’s not good at it.

Carpenter, 35, now of Elkhart, pleaded guilty to attempted breaking and entering a building with intent to commit larceny and attempted breaking and entering a coin box and was sentenced to credit for one day in jail and $2,166 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred Feb.7, 2020 in Edwardsburg. Carpenter is currently on home detention from an Indiana prison sentence. He tried to break into a coin box at a car wash in Edwardsburg and then tried to break into a building a few days later.

“You just need to give up burglary, you’re not good at it,” the judge said. “You tried in Michigan and Indiana and you don’t have much to show for your efforts. It’s only cost you money and time … If you just think about how low you were in life, you’re not going to survive on the coins from a laundry mat.”