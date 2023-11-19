Edwardsburg Lions Club announces 58th annual Christmas tree sale Published 9:05 am Sunday, November 19, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — A local organization is celebrating nearly 60 years of providing Christmas trees to the community.

The Edwardsburg Lions Club announced it is celebrating 58 years of Christmas tree sales beginning Monday, Nov. 27 at the Edwardsburg Fire Department, 69910 M-62, Edwardsburg. The hours of operation are 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

The club has partnered with Edwardsburg Fire Department this year to display and sell the trees with ample parking for customers. The 300 plus trees arrived by semi and unloaded by Lion Members and many Friends of the Lions on Friday, Nov. 24 morning. Each year, the club orders more than 300 Fraser Fir trees (with heights of six to 12 feet), Scotch Pine trees (with heights of six to 8 feet) and Colorado Spruce (six to eight feet).

The Christmas tree sales have been one of the club’s largest fundraisers for 58 years.

“The tree sales have helped with many service projects within our community,” the club announced in a news release. “Bring the family to select the perfect tree for your holidays.”