Colon man injured when car strikes tree, catches fire Published 12:18 pm Sunday, November 19, 2023

VANDALIA — A Colon man was injured when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree at the intersection of Lewis Lake Road and Hodgson Street in Porter Township Sunday morning.

At approximately 5:19 a.m., Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the single-car accident. Deputies found Caiden Adams, 19, of Colon, was traveling southbound on Lewis Lake Road when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree. The vehicle then caught on fire.

Adams was wearing his seat belt and alcohol and drugs are suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Adams was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Newberg Fire-EMS and SMCAS Ambulance assisted the Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.