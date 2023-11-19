Colon man injured when car strikes tree, catches fire

Published 12:18 pm Sunday, November 19, 2023

By Staff Report

VANDALIA — A Colon man was injured when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree at the intersection of Lewis Lake Road and Hodgson Street in Porter Township Sunday morning.

At approximately 5:19 a.m., Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the single-car accident. Deputies found Caiden Adams, 19, of Colon, was traveling southbound on Lewis Lake Road when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree. The vehicle then caught on fire.

Adams was wearing his seat belt and alcohol and drugs are suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Adams was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Newberg Fire-EMS and SMCAS Ambulance assisted the Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

More Cass County

LaGrange Township crash sends pair to hospital

Leader Publications relocating to new downtown Niles location

Dowagiac woman injured in two-vehicle Pokagon Township crash

Savage Bean to host fundraiser for Cassopolis student performing at Carnegie Hall

Print Article