SMC rallied to edge Olive-Harvey 81-76 Published 2:57 pm Sunday, November 19, 2023

DOWAGIAC — For the first 20 minutes of its non-conference contest against visiting Olive-Harvey College, the Southwestern Michigan College men’s basketball team had to work to overcome an early double-digit deficit.

The Roadrunners were able to cut the lead to 38-30 by halftime and then exploded for 51 second-half points to rally for the 81-76 victory over the Panthers at the 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse. It was the second straight victory for Southwestern Michigan, which improves to 4-2 overall.

Niles sophomore Mikel Forrest spearheaded the comeback as he scored 26 of his game-high 28 points. Forrest was 10-of-17 from the field, including a pair of 3-pointers. He also had five rebounds.

Niles sophomore Mari Nichols and Chicago freshman Aries Hull also reached double figures with 15 and 10 points, respectively. They also had five rebounds each.

Matthew Hoarde had 28 points off the bench for Olive-Harvey, while Christopher Hammonds and Nicholas Robinson both finished with 10 points.

Second-year SMC Coach Rodell Davis was not happy with his squad in the first half.

“I was disgusted because we had 18 turnovers,” he said. “That was the biggest thing. We knew they would press us, and then we watched their game last night against Glen Oaks [Community College] where Glen Oaks had a big lead and they [Olive-Harvey] pressed their way back in.”

Davis said even though his team prepared for it, it still got rattled and it took some time to settle into the game.

“Thankfully in the second half we calmed down a bit,” Davis said.

Roadrunner starter Rodell Davis Jr., son of the SMC head coach, suffered an injury the first half and was unable to return to the court. Davis said he believes his son just jammed his knee when he hit the floor.

“Hopefully, it is just precautionary,” he said.

The Roadrunners continue their home stand as they host No. x-ranked Parkland College Tuesday night. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.