Roadrunners sign Hackett’s Sehy Published 11:24 am Saturday, November 18, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Fresh off its trip to Huntsville, Alabama for the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II National Cross Country Championships, Southwestern Michigan College Coach Zac Sartori has announced his first signee for the Class of 2024.

Gavin Sehy, of Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep High School, has signed his NJCAA letter of intent to run cross country for the Roadrunners.

“Gavin reached out to us early last year to come visit the college,” Sartori said. “He’s an exceptional runner and a talented musician. I’m really happy that he’s decided to continue his running career at SMC and I know he’ll make a big impact on our program. He’s a competitor who has big goals and I can’t wait to see him reach those goals.”

Following a 25-year hiatus, SMC’s legendary cross country teams returned to competition in 2021. During the 2023 season, the men’s and women’s teams were nationally ranked the entire fall, both teams finished as runners-up at the NJCAA Region XII meet in Grand Rapids and in the top 17 at the NJCAA Division II National Championships.