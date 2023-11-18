LaGrange Township crash sends pair to hospital Published 7:16 am Saturday, November 18, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Pokagon Highway and Dailey Road in LaGrange Township.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene at approximately 2:15 p.m. Friday.

Investigation found that a 46 year-old Three Rivers resident, Jesse James, was traveling eastbound on Pokagon Highway. Marcus Nelson, 29, of Mishawaka, Indianna, was northbound on Dailey. Nelson did not yield the right of way to James. The resulting crash forced James’ vehicle from the road.

Nelson and James were wearing their seat belts and alcohol was not a factor in the crash. Nelson went to to Borgess Lee Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Cassopolis Fire, SMCAS Ambulance, and the Pokagon Tribal Police assisted the Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.