Benton Harbor man gets prison time for drug possession, larceny Published 8:00 am Saturday, November 18, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — A Benton Harbor man was sentenced to prison Friday in Cass County Circuit Court for attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle and being in possession of drugs.

William Bradley Baggett, 48, of Benton Harbor, pleaded guilty to possession of narcotics/cocaine and larceny from a motor vehicle and was sentenced to concurrent terms of one to four years and one to five years in prison with credit for 89 days served. He must pay $2,116 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred Nov. 28, 2022 on M-51 in Pokagon Township when he was found attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle. He also had a syringe on him that tested positive for fentanyl.

Baggett is currently serving an 18 month to 10 year prison sentence from a Feb. 27, 2023 conviction in Berrien County. The new prison terms are concurrent with that sentence.

Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz noted that Baggett has nine felony and 18 misdemeanor convictions. “Drugs have been consuming his life starting with the gateway drug marijuana,” Fitz said. “… When you participate in drugs, you’re indirectly participating in the deaths of other people on the trail of drugs from Mexico.”