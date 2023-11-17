Dowagiac’s Turner named MIGCA Regional Coach of the Year Published 1:16 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

DOWAGIAC — For the second time in his career, Dowagiac’s Bob Turner has been named Division 3 Regional Coach of the Year by the Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association.

Turner was also named coach of the year in 2019.

Dowagiac is coming off its best season in school history.

“It is nice to get recognized when you have a good year,” Turner said. “I look at it as another award for the girls. The coaches aren’t going to vote for a coach whose team doesn’t represent itself well. I think our girls know the rules as well as anyone and they know the right way to promote fair play.

“We have a great group of girls that represent themselves and our school the right way and because they do, I get recognized — doesn’t happen because I’m a nice guy, it’s the way the girls handle their business.”

The Chieftains, who previously had only had three golfers advance to the state finals at individuals, qualified for the Division 3 State Finals at the Meadows on the campus of Grand Valley State University, for the first time as a team.

Not only did Dowagiac qualify as a team, but it finished 12th overall. Junior Rebecca Guernsey, playing in her second straight final, finished eighth overall, which is the best finish for an individual in school history.