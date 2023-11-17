Buchanan’s Baker named MITCA Regional Coach of the Year

Published 10:23 am Friday, November 17, 2023

By Scott Novak

Buchanan Coach Kristin Baker has been named the MITCA Regional Coach of the Year. (Photo courtesy Buchanan Athletics)

BUCHANAN — The postseason awards continue to roll in for the Buchanan cross country teams.

After winning both the boys and girls Division 3 Regional championships in Portage in October, Bucks’ Coach Kristin Baker has been named the Michigan Interscholastic Track Coaches Association Division 3 Regional Coach of the Year.

Baker led her boys team to its first Berrien County Meet championship since 1977, while the girls finished third, its highest placing in years.

The MITCA has also awarded Buchanan’s Jack Sherwood, Jacob Kuntz, Emma Miller and Madeline Young with Division 3 Academic All-State.

