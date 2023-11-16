Leader Publications relocating to new downtown Niles location Published 7:00 am Thursday, November 16, 2023

NILES — Leader Publications is leaving the 217 N. 4th St. location it has known as home for decades to a new home just two blocks away.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29, Leader Publications will begin moving to its new office location at 25 N. 2nd St. in downtown Niles, which plans to be open for business Friday, Dec. 1.

Leader Publications is publisher of The Niles Daily Star, Dowagiac Daily News, Edwardsburg Argus and Cassopolis Vigilant along with Michiana Life magazine, The Leader and related digital products.

The change in location comes after the October 2022 sale of the historic 4th St. building currently being renovated by its new owner Sycamore and Plym LLC, which operates lifestyle brand Souldier.

“With the current and planned renovations taking place in the former Leader building, the time for relocating before winter was necessary,” said Publisher Rich Cains. “As with any business move, a few things may be out of place for a few days after the desks and filing cabinets are located under a new roof.”

While the 2nd St. office is planning to be open Dec. 1 to provide walk-in services, most business can still be conducted by telephone as the numbers will not be changing.

Leader Publications recently ceased printing in the massive production area on-site and has relocated its printing services. During the height of the pandemic, the paper shifted from five-day-a-week physical printing to a daily e-Edition and a physical print publication one day per week. Cains said the move will reduce costs and help the company remain viable and focused on its core mission of journalism.

“As with many business models, technology has eliminated the need for all departments to be housed in an office, but we certainly understand that having face-to-face interaction is still an essential part of our community outreach,” Cains said.