Four Flags Antiques’ window displays a hit with community Published 12:37 pm Wednesday, November 15, 2023

NILES — A popular downtown Niles business’ latest project has the community buzzing with memories of Christmas’ past.

The business unveiled its new window displays Saturday morning that have the community buzzing.

Manager estimates that approximately 700 people came to see the displays Saturday, which feature four window vignettes with different holiday themes, one of which will feature a live Santa during its “Unwrap The Past” Holiday Open House Nov. 18 and 19.

“Most of them were flabbergasted,” he said. “‘It’s bringing tears to my eyes,’ expressions like that. There were a lot of surprised people.”

The displays are the result of months of work by owner TJ Sears and General Manager Katy Smith, who had been building the display since August. The displaysFour Flags Antiques are displaying pieces throughout the store on theme with the windows and also feature vintage pole-mounted Christmas decorations that Niles used on its city street lights for decades.

Hill has been working at Four Flags for four years and estimates he began shopping there about 40 years ago. Hill hopes the displays will encourage other downtown businesses to join their effort to provide a nostalgic throwback to yesteryear.

“This is really our gift to the community,” he said. “We’d love to have other stores follow the leader and make it an ‘ole time town’ again. That would be our goal – to convert the city back to the old days at Christmas time.”