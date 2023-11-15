Council member’s status highlights Cassopolis Village Council meeting Published 2:33 pm Wednesday, November 15, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — An agenda item at Monday’s Cassopolis Village Council meeting raised questions regarding a council member’s eligibility to remain on council.

The start of the meeting included a requested change to the agenda by Trustee Jim Pedersen. Item 5, listed as “Resolution 2023” and 5a, listed as “Vacation of Council Seat”, was moved to the end of the meeting as part of the unanimous approval of the agenda with changes. Pedersen noted he intended to request the items be moved to a closed session once they came up, though Council President David Johnson noted that “only one person” could make that request. At the end of the meeting, when the items came up, they were motioned by President Pro-Tem Frank Williams, but the action stalled as no other trustee offered a second.

In a follow-up phone call, Village Manager Emilie LaGrow, who was not present at the meeting, explained that the topic related to concerns that Trustee Jeanne Makay was no longer residing in the village as required to serve on the council.

Ted Gogol invited the council and all present to the free live nativity event taking place on December 8-9 at Marion Magnolia Farms. The event, its fourth year in the location, will include free food, games, and live animals.

During public comment, a resident reported receiving a letter for an offer on their property that seemingly threatened condemnation. President Johnson noted that the council was not permitted to reply during the public comment session, but encouraged the resident to seek assistance from the village staff on the matter.

Johnson announced the ribbon cutting for the Hydro technology center, located in the Midwest Energy and Communications SMART Park, would take place Thursday, Nov. 16 at 11 a.m. The same day at 6 p.m., the Chamber Cheers Event will take place at the Diamond Lake Yacht Club. The Grand Opening of the new dog park is scheduled for Saturday, November 18, at 11 a.m. The Christmas in Cassopolis event will occur on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 3 to 6 p.m., ending with the tree lighting.