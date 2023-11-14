Sturgis, Vicksburg sweep All-Wolverine Conference first-team selections

Published 11:25 am Tuesday, November 14, 2023

By Scott Novak

NILES — Wolverine Conference champion Sturgis and runner-up Vicksburg swept the first-team all-league positions.

The Trojans were selected first-team in six of the eight flights. The Bulldogs grabbed the other two spots.

Niles’ Aiden Krueger earned second-team honors at No. 2 singles, while Edwardsburg’s No. 3 doubles team of Cooper Bessinger and Brandon Hosang were also second team.

Paw Paw’s Matthew Baleja was named Wolverine Conference Coach of the Year.

 

All-Wolverine Conference Tennis

Singles

First Team

  1. George Ebert (S)
  2. Grady Miller (S)
  3. Chritian Perry (S)
  4. Maddox Rosalin (V)

 

Second Team

  1. Jordan Diekman (V)
  2. Aiden Krueger (N)
  3. Colin Schramer (V)
  4. Preston Gump (S)

 

Honorable Mention

  1. Drew Crain (PP)
  2. Gabriel Ryder (V)
  3. Cam McColley (TR)
  4. Fielbrandt (O)

 

Coach of the Year

Matthew Baleja, Paw Paw

 

Doubles

First Team

  1. Drake Harker-Luke Frost (S)
  2. George Bucklin-Carter Oswalt (S)
  3. Ian Golden-Wyatt Miller (S)
  4. Reese Brush-Wes Post (V)

 

Second Team

  1. Nathaniel Kliemk-Caden Town (V)
  2. Sawyer Kite-Luke Wilson (V)
  3. Cooper Bessinger-Brandon Hosang (ED)
  4. Tristan Clark-Brody Currier (S)

 

Honorable Mention

  1. Andrew Hampton-Teagen Wilson (PL)
  2. Bradley Jeffreys-Austin Susens (PL)
  3. Gaige Patnoude-Thomas Christiansen (V)
  4. Lincoln Benson-Sean MacRitchie (PL)

