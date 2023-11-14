Sturgis, Vicksburg sweep All-Wolverine Conference first-team selections
Published 11:25 am Tuesday, November 14, 2023
NILES — Wolverine Conference champion Sturgis and runner-up Vicksburg swept the first-team all-league positions.
The Trojans were selected first-team in six of the eight flights. The Bulldogs grabbed the other two spots.
Niles’ Aiden Krueger earned second-team honors at No. 2 singles, while Edwardsburg’s No. 3 doubles team of Cooper Bessinger and Brandon Hosang were also second team.
Paw Paw’s Matthew Baleja was named Wolverine Conference Coach of the Year.
All-Wolverine Conference Tennis
Singles
First Team
- George Ebert (S)
- Grady Miller (S)
- Chritian Perry (S)
- Maddox Rosalin (V)
Second Team
- Jordan Diekman (V)
- Aiden Krueger (N)
- Colin Schramer (V)
- Preston Gump (S)
Honorable Mention
- Drew Crain (PP)
- Gabriel Ryder (V)
- Cam McColley (TR)
- Fielbrandt (O)
Coach of the Year
Matthew Baleja, Paw Paw
Doubles
First Team
- Drake Harker-Luke Frost (S)
- George Bucklin-Carter Oswalt (S)
- Ian Golden-Wyatt Miller (S)
- Reese Brush-Wes Post (V)
Second Team
- Nathaniel Kliemk-Caden Town (V)
- Sawyer Kite-Luke Wilson (V)
- Cooper Bessinger-Brandon Hosang (ED)
- Tristan Clark-Brody Currier (S)
Honorable Mention
- Andrew Hampton-Teagen Wilson (PL)
- Bradley Jeffreys-Austin Susens (PL)
- Gaige Patnoude-Thomas Christiansen (V)
- Lincoln Benson-Sean MacRitchie (PL)