Sturgis, Vicksburg sweep All-Wolverine Conference first-team selections Published 11:25 am Tuesday, November 14, 2023

NILES — Wolverine Conference champion Sturgis and runner-up Vicksburg swept the first-team all-league positions.

The Trojans were selected first-team in six of the eight flights. The Bulldogs grabbed the other two spots.

Niles’ Aiden Krueger earned second-team honors at No. 2 singles, while Edwardsburg’s No. 3 doubles team of Cooper Bessinger and Brandon Hosang were also second team.

Paw Paw’s Matthew Baleja was named Wolverine Conference Coach of the Year.

All-Wolverine Conference Tennis

Singles

First Team

George Ebert (S) Grady Miller (S) Chritian Perry (S) Maddox Rosalin (V)

Second Team

Jordan Diekman (V) Aiden Krueger (N) Colin Schramer (V) Preston Gump (S)

Honorable Mention

Drew Crain (PP) Gabriel Ryder (V) Cam McColley (TR) Fielbrandt (O)

Coach of the Year

Matthew Baleja, Paw Paw

Doubles

First Team

Drake Harker-Luke Frost (S) George Bucklin-Carter Oswalt (S) Ian Golden-Wyatt Miller (S) Reese Brush-Wes Post (V)

Second Team

Nathaniel Kliemk-Caden Town (V) Sawyer Kite-Luke Wilson (V) Cooper Bessinger-Brandon Hosang (ED) Tristan Clark-Brody Currier (S)

Honorable Mention