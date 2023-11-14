Niles’ Brawley, Cole named All-Wolverine Conference captains Published 2:12 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023

NILES — Wolverine Conference champion Niles’ Talon Brawley and Alex Cole led the 2023 all-league football squads as captains of the offense and defense, respectively.

Niles had five players earn first-team all-conference on offense and three more on defense.

Runner-up Paw Paw finished with four first-team selections on offense and four on defense.

Edwardsburg had on first team pick on both sides of the football.

All-conference selections for the Vikings were Brawley, Paul Hess, Julian Means-Flewellen, Chase Brawley, Brandon Hamilton, Cole, Sam Rucker and Jaden Ivory.

The Eddies’ first-team picks were Caiden Miller and Oscar Morris.

Niles’ Scot Shaw was named Wolverine Conference Coach of the Year.

All-Wolverine Conference Football

First Team

Offense

Skilled Position

• Talon Brawley, Niles

Paul Hess, Niles

Julian Means-Flewellen, Niles

PJ Young, Paw Paw

Ben Miller, Paw Paw

Rasean O’Tey, Sturgis

Alex VanSweden, Vicksburg

Offensive Linemen

Caiden Miller, Edwardsburg

Chase Brawley, Niles

Brandon Hamilton, Niles

Austin George, Paw Paw

Darrin Strey, Paw Paw

Punter/Kicker

William Hull, Vicksburg

Defense

Linebackers

• Alex Cole, Niles

Oscar Morris, Edwardsburg

Bryson Newell, Paw Paw

Logan Cohrs Vicksburg

Defensive Linemen

Sam Rucker, Niles

Darrin Strey, Paw Paw

Logan Markey, Sturgis

Grant Daniels, Vicksburg

Defensive Backs

Jaden Ivory, Niles

Dom Hernandez, Paw Paw

Nathan LeMere, Paw Paw

Landon Troyer, Vicksburg

• Captains

Coach of the Year

Scot Shaw, Niles

Second Team

Offense

Skilled Position

Carson Cebra, Edwardsburg

Brenden Olsen, Niles

Kole Engleright, Otsego

Jack Holmes, Otsego

Luis Warmack, Three Rivers

Offensive Linemen

Elek Widman, Edwardsburg

Riley Cowan, Niles

Ben Ernstes, Otsego

Grant Daniels, Vicksburg

Defense

Linebackers

Fisher Edwards, Paw Paw

Gibson Cary, Sturgis

Jace Gray, Three Rivers

Defensive Linemen

Landon Buhl, Paw Paw

Tre Rohrer, Three Rivers

Wyatt Glenn, Vicksburg

Defensive Backs

Braden Lundgren, Edwardsburg

Zach Zache, Edwardsburg

Brendan Bohl, Otsego

Michael Gonyeau, Plainwell

Honorable Mention

Edwardsburg: Parker Hankins, Walker Karafa, Jaylin Bowden-McClaire

Niles: Jimmy Gaya, Isaiah Moore, Carson Clanton

Otsego: Gabrial Cavazos, Louis DiGrandi, Nolan VanderRoest

Paw Paw: Braylen Kennedy, Gavin Turk, Troy VanDenBerg

Plainwell: Abel Jorgensen, Noah Miller, Cody Williams

Sturgis: Callahan Lamb, Taner Patrick, Dalton Tisdel

Three Rivers: Sam Reynolds, Jaxon Smith, Lamonta Stone

Vicksburg: Hunter Bell, Travis Hostetler, Zach Kline