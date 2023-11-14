Niles’ Brawley, Cole named All-Wolverine Conference captains
Published 2:12 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023
NILES — Wolverine Conference champion Niles’ Talon Brawley and Alex Cole led the 2023 all-league football squads as captains of the offense and defense, respectively.
Niles had five players earn first-team all-conference on offense and three more on defense.
Runner-up Paw Paw finished with four first-team selections on offense and four on defense.
Edwardsburg had on first team pick on both sides of the football.
All-conference selections for the Vikings were Brawley, Paul Hess, Julian Means-Flewellen, Chase Brawley, Brandon Hamilton, Cole, Sam Rucker and Jaden Ivory.
The Eddies’ first-team picks were Caiden Miller and Oscar Morris.
Niles’ Scot Shaw was named Wolverine Conference Coach of the Year.
All-Wolverine Conference Football
First Team
Offense
Skilled Position
• Talon Brawley, Niles
Paul Hess, Niles
Julian Means-Flewellen, Niles
PJ Young, Paw Paw
Ben Miller, Paw Paw
Rasean O’Tey, Sturgis
Alex VanSweden, Vicksburg
Offensive Linemen
Caiden Miller, Edwardsburg
Chase Brawley, Niles
Brandon Hamilton, Niles
Austin George, Paw Paw
Darrin Strey, Paw Paw
Punter/Kicker
William Hull, Vicksburg
Defense
Linebackers
• Alex Cole, Niles
Oscar Morris, Edwardsburg
Bryson Newell, Paw Paw
Logan Cohrs Vicksburg
Defensive Linemen
Sam Rucker, Niles
Darrin Strey, Paw Paw
Logan Markey, Sturgis
Grant Daniels, Vicksburg
Defensive Backs
Jaden Ivory, Niles
Dom Hernandez, Paw Paw
Nathan LeMere, Paw Paw
Landon Troyer, Vicksburg
• Captains
Coach of the Year
Scot Shaw, Niles
Second Team
Offense
Skilled Position
Carson Cebra, Edwardsburg
Brenden Olsen, Niles
Kole Engleright, Otsego
Jack Holmes, Otsego
Luis Warmack, Three Rivers
Offensive Linemen
Elek Widman, Edwardsburg
Riley Cowan, Niles
Ben Ernstes, Otsego
Grant Daniels, Vicksburg
Defense
Linebackers
Fisher Edwards, Paw Paw
Gibson Cary, Sturgis
Jace Gray, Three Rivers
Defensive Linemen
Landon Buhl, Paw Paw
Tre Rohrer, Three Rivers
Wyatt Glenn, Vicksburg
Defensive Backs
Braden Lundgren, Edwardsburg
Zach Zache, Edwardsburg
Brendan Bohl, Otsego
Michael Gonyeau, Plainwell
Honorable Mention
Edwardsburg: Parker Hankins, Walker Karafa, Jaylin Bowden-McClaire
Niles: Jimmy Gaya, Isaiah Moore, Carson Clanton
Otsego: Gabrial Cavazos, Louis DiGrandi, Nolan VanderRoest
Paw Paw: Braylen Kennedy, Gavin Turk, Troy VanDenBerg
Plainwell: Abel Jorgensen, Noah Miller, Cody Williams
Sturgis: Callahan Lamb, Taner Patrick, Dalton Tisdel
Three Rivers: Sam Reynolds, Jaxon Smith, Lamonta Stone
Vicksburg: Hunter Bell, Travis Hostetler, Zach Kline