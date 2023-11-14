Dowagiac hosts annual Christmas Open House Published 2:47 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Dowagiac residents and visitors were greeted with picturesque weather Saturday to kick off the holiday season.

The Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Christmas Open House Saturday in downtown Dowagiac, which saw a steady stream of families witness the holiday decorations, visit with Santa and frequent local businesses.

“This past Saturday we had a beautiful day to kick off the holiday season in Dowagiac,” said Kris Soenen, owner of Who Knew? Consignment in downtown Dowagiac. “Mother Nature graced us with fabulous weather. Downtown was really bustling as visitors and customers strolled, sipped and shopped, enjoying the community spirit as well as the seasonal offerings of retailers. It is always fun to see such great turnout in support of our local businesses.”

Santa greeted children at Venue 132 and The Baker’s Rhapsody continued its holiday tradition of a Gingerbread Competition. Children scoured downtown in search of elves hiding on shelves in multiple businesses. Families visited participating sites on Saturday, and, after locating the elves, entered their form in a drawing to win a gift certificate.

Bow Wow Bakery and Bath hosted holiday-themed pet photos, while the Ladies Library Association hosted its Fall Book Sale. Theta Mu also hosted its 26th Annual Arts and Craft show at Dowagiac Middle School.

“The Arts and Crafts show was great,” said vendor Bobbie Jo Hartline. “The weather was great. They always do such a good job organizing it.”

Participating businesses included Baker’s Rhapsody, Bow Wow Bakery and Bath, Cottage Gallery, Deck the Halls, Dowagiac Democrats, Dowagiac Public Library, Flowers by Anna, Oak and Ash BBQ, Olympia Books, The Marshall Shoppe, Rosy Tomorrows, Salted Words, Schoff Solutions, Venue 132, Who Knew Consignment, and Wounded Minnow Saloon.