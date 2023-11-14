Buchanan to host annual Bucktown Christmas Nov. 25 Published 4:15 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023

BUCHANAN — The Buchanan community is preparing for yuletide festivities later this month.

The Buchanan Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Buchanan are hosting their annual Bucktown Christmas Saturday, Nov. 25 in downtown Buchanan.

The all-day event will start with shopping and activities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Several local businesses will have special deals in celebration of Bucktown Christmas, including the Buchanan Farmers’ Market’s annual Holiday Market in the Buchanan Commons. Market vendors will also be hosted in Bucktown Boutique, Buchanan Sweet Shop and Lehman’s Farmhouse.

Buchanan Art Center will host craft tables for adults and children to take part in and the Buchanan District Library will allow children to visit Santa’s reindeer and participate in storytime with Santa.

At 5:30 p.m., a holiday parade will begin on Front Street, followed by the holiday lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. in the Buchanan Commons. The lighting ceremony will also feature photos with Santa and performances from both the Buchanan High School choir and marching band.

In addition, two businesses – Glendora Books and Hometown & Co. – will be opening their doors to the community for the first time during the event.

Buchanan Main Street Manager/Assistant Director of Community Development Ashley Regal is looking forward to Bucktown Christmas, which was created to combine downtown Small Business Saturday with traditional Buchanan holiday activities.

“I really enjoy the small-town feel that makes you feel like family,” she said. “Everyone is friendly; There is something really special about a downtown where you feel comfortable walking around and talking with your neighbors. It’s a really special, family feeling even if you don’t know the person standing next to you. It has that small-town family charm.”