Berrien County Sheriff’s Office seeking information regarding missing Cassopolis man Published 10:21 am Tuesday, November 14, 2023

BERRIEN TOWNSHIP — The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing Cassopolis man.

Kelly Lee Gravit, a 49-year-old male from Cassopolis, went missing on Saturday, Nov. 11. At approximately 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Gravit walked away from a medical facility in Berrien Township, located in the 6400 block of Dean’s Hill Road. Since then, he has not been seen or heard from.

The Berrien County’s Office is actively investigating his disappearance and is seeking the community’s assistance in locating him. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kelly Lee Gravit or have seen him since his disappearance, please contact the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 983-7141.