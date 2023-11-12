Daily Data: Sunday, Nov. 12

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 76, WAYNE COUNTY 52

At Dowagiac

WAYNE COUNTY 52

Shenice Halmon 6, Brenae Rice 6, Nave’yah Knott 0, Taja Thompson 8, Brianna Clark 15, Arjeantina Banks 12, Diamonique Ross 3, Amare Rayford 2, Taleah Brown 3. TOTALS: 19 14-20 52

SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 72

Kamryn Patterson 2, Ariana Lemons 17, Macey Laubach 4, Cameron Thomas 24, Tori Eldridge 13, Junahya Johnson 3, Amara Palmer 10, Khashhya McCoy 2, Nalani Williams 1, Charlee Balcom 0. TOTALS: 28 17-25 72

 

Wayne County             8          13        40        52

Southwestern             21        38        65        76

3-point baskets: Wayne County 3 (Banks, Ross, Brown), Southwestern 3 (Thomas, Eldridge 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Wayne County 21 (Thompson, Rayford), Southwestern 17 (none). Records: Wayne County 2-1, Southwestern Michigan 4-0

 

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Muskie Scramble

At Plymouth, Wisc.

Southwestern Michigan Results

125

Jordan Simpson 4-0 – Champion

Adrian Sigurani 3-2 – Second place

Seth Onnweller 1-3 – Sixth place

 

141

Colby Klinger 3-1 – Second place

Kyle Stampfly 1-3 – Sixth place

Jeremiah Johnson 0-4

 

149

Trevor Winkel 3-1 – Third place

Bryce Brust 2-2 – Fourth place

Josh Howard 1-3 – Sixth place

 

157

Zam Thompson 4-0 – Champion

Caeleb Ishmael 2-2 – Third place

Colin Sabo 0-5

 

165

Hunter Heath 4-0 – Champion

174

Jared Checkey 4-0 – Champion

Brandon Alexander 2-2 – Fourth place

Andrew Hartman 3-1 – Fifth place

 

184

Nathan Andrina 3-1 – Second place

 

197

Vinny Patierno 2-2 – Second place

Luke Guerra 2-2 – Fourth place

 

285

Shane Edwards 4-0 – Champion

Vince Arebalo 2-2 – Fourth place

 

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

NJCAA Division II National Championships

At Huntsville, Ala.

Men’s Results

Top 20 Team Scores

Lansing (Mich.) CC 73, Heartland (Ill.) CC 78, Daytona State (Fla.) 102, Paradise Valley (Ariz.) CC 105, Wallace State (Ala.) CC 114, Mesa (Ariz.) CC 140, Cowley (Kan.) 147, Bismarck State (N.D.) 235, Allen (Kan.) CC 266, Coconino (Ariz.) CC 273, Des Moines Area (Iowa) CC 361, Pasco-Hernando CC 389, Marion Military Institute (Ala.) 395, NorthWest Arkansas CC 412, North Iowa Area CC 437, Southeastern (Iowa) CC 447, Southwestern Michigan 462, Lake-Sumter State (Fla.) 552, Florida State-Jacksonville 644, St. Clair County (Mich.) CC 678

 

Overall Winner

Nathan Pestka, Paradise Valley – 24:49

 

Southwestern Michigan Results

  1. Ethan Glick 27:07.9, 78. Micah Ordway 27:24.7 110. Isaiah Beiter 27:54.4, 116. John Sanderson 28:04.4, 136. Evan Stacy 28:29.7, 243. Donnell Chaney 32:22.4, 263.Gabriel Gonzalez 33:48.0

 

Lake Michigan College Results

  1. Tristan Ashley 27:16

 

Women’s Results

Top 20 Team Scores

Cowley (Kan.) 66, Heartland (Ill.) CC 71, Paradise Valley (Ariz.) CC 115, Mesa (Ariz.) CC 125, Des Moines Area (Iowa) CC 162, Daytona State (Fla.) 172, Pasco-Hernando CC 184, Wallace State (Ala.) CC 254, Southeastern (Iowa) CC 274, Florida Gateway 292, St. Clair County (Mich.) CC 345, Southwestern Michigan 414, Mott (Mich.) CC 454, Lansing (Mich.) CC 500, Shelton State (Ala.) CC 516, Potomac State (W.Va.) 527, Coconino (Ariz.) CC 540, Calhoun (Ala.) CC 540, North Iowa Area CC 562, USF 591

 

Overall winner

Olivia Ippel, Lake Michigan Catholic – 17:56

 

Southwestern Michigan Results

  1. Allison Lauri 20:41.4, 78. Morgan Pieczynski 20:48.9, 99. Kierstyn Thompson 21:07.7, 113. Taylor Meier 21:31.5, 132. Esther Lopez 22:16.9, 139. Tori Yates 22:21.9, 189. Madison Siergiej 23:21.4

 

