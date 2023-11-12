Daily Data: Sunday, Nov. 12
Published 8:51 am Sunday, November 12, 2023
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 76, WAYNE COUNTY 52
At Dowagiac
WAYNE COUNTY 52
Shenice Halmon 6, Brenae Rice 6, Nave’yah Knott 0, Taja Thompson 8, Brianna Clark 15, Arjeantina Banks 12, Diamonique Ross 3, Amare Rayford 2, Taleah Brown 3. TOTALS: 19 14-20 52
SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 72
Kamryn Patterson 2, Ariana Lemons 17, Macey Laubach 4, Cameron Thomas 24, Tori Eldridge 13, Junahya Johnson 3, Amara Palmer 10, Khashhya McCoy 2, Nalani Williams 1, Charlee Balcom 0. TOTALS: 28 17-25 72
Wayne County 8 13 40 52
Southwestern 21 38 65 76
3-point baskets: Wayne County 3 (Banks, Ross, Brown), Southwestern 3 (Thomas, Eldridge 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Wayne County 21 (Thompson, Rayford), Southwestern 17 (none). Records: Wayne County 2-1, Southwestern Michigan 4-0
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Muskie Scramble
At Plymouth, Wisc.
Southwestern Michigan Results
125
Jordan Simpson 4-0 – Champion
Adrian Sigurani 3-2 – Second place
Seth Onnweller 1-3 – Sixth place
141
Colby Klinger 3-1 – Second place
Kyle Stampfly 1-3 – Sixth place
Jeremiah Johnson 0-4
149
Trevor Winkel 3-1 – Third place
Bryce Brust 2-2 – Fourth place
Josh Howard 1-3 – Sixth place
157
Zam Thompson 4-0 – Champion
Caeleb Ishmael 2-2 – Third place
Colin Sabo 0-5
165
Hunter Heath 4-0 – Champion
174
Jared Checkey 4-0 – Champion
Brandon Alexander 2-2 – Fourth place
Andrew Hartman 3-1 – Fifth place
184
Nathan Andrina 3-1 – Second place
197
Vinny Patierno 2-2 – Second place
Luke Guerra 2-2 – Fourth place
285
Shane Edwards 4-0 – Champion
Vince Arebalo 2-2 – Fourth place
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
NJCAA Division II National Championships
At Huntsville, Ala.
Men’s Results
Top 20 Team Scores
Lansing (Mich.) CC 73, Heartland (Ill.) CC 78, Daytona State (Fla.) 102, Paradise Valley (Ariz.) CC 105, Wallace State (Ala.) CC 114, Mesa (Ariz.) CC 140, Cowley (Kan.) 147, Bismarck State (N.D.) 235, Allen (Kan.) CC 266, Coconino (Ariz.) CC 273, Des Moines Area (Iowa) CC 361, Pasco-Hernando CC 389, Marion Military Institute (Ala.) 395, NorthWest Arkansas CC 412, North Iowa Area CC 437, Southeastern (Iowa) CC 447, Southwestern Michigan 462, Lake-Sumter State (Fla.) 552, Florida State-Jacksonville 644, St. Clair County (Mich.) CC 678
Overall Winner
Nathan Pestka, Paradise Valley – 24:49
Southwestern Michigan Results
- Ethan Glick 27:07.9, 78. Micah Ordway 27:24.7 110. Isaiah Beiter 27:54.4, 116. John Sanderson 28:04.4, 136. Evan Stacy 28:29.7, 243. Donnell Chaney 32:22.4, 263.Gabriel Gonzalez 33:48.0
Lake Michigan College Results
- Tristan Ashley 27:16
Women’s Results
Top 20 Team Scores
Cowley (Kan.) 66, Heartland (Ill.) CC 71, Paradise Valley (Ariz.) CC 115, Mesa (Ariz.) CC 125, Des Moines Area (Iowa) CC 162, Daytona State (Fla.) 172, Pasco-Hernando CC 184, Wallace State (Ala.) CC 254, Southeastern (Iowa) CC 274, Florida Gateway 292, St. Clair County (Mich.) CC 345, Southwestern Michigan 414, Mott (Mich.) CC 454, Lansing (Mich.) CC 500, Shelton State (Ala.) CC 516, Potomac State (W.Va.) 527, Coconino (Ariz.) CC 540, Calhoun (Ala.) CC 540, North Iowa Area CC 562, USF 591
Overall winner
Olivia Ippel, Lake Michigan Catholic – 17:56
Southwestern Michigan Results
- Allison Lauri 20:41.4, 78. Morgan Pieczynski 20:48.9, 99. Kierstyn Thompson 21:07.7, 113. Taylor Meier 21:31.5, 132. Esther Lopez 22:16.9, 139. Tori Yates 22:21.9, 189. Madison Siergiej 23:21.4