LMC men start season 2-0, women go 1-1 Published 10:38 am Saturday, November 11, 2023

BERRIEN SPRINGS — The Lake Michigan College men’s basketball team is 2-0 after defeating Andrew University and Grand Rapids Community College.

The Red Hawks opens the 2023-24 campaign with a 92-53 win over Andrews University.

Lake Michigan followed that up with a 90-71 victory over the Raiders.

In its season opener, the Red Hawks jumped out to a 49-22 halftime lead and then cruised home with the victory.

Jailen Campbell, Michael Durr, Da’Marion Morris and Jasiah Rainey all scored 12 points for Lake Michigan, while Xavion Greer added 11 points and Skylar Samuel 10. Dowagiac’s Henry Weller had two points.

In the Red Hawks’ win over Grand Rapids, Lake Michigan led 43-34 at halftime and then outscored the Raiders 47-37 in the second half to pull away to the 18-point victory.

Campbell, Greer and Rainey both scored 16 points to lead LMC, which also got 15 points from Durr. Weller finished the night with three points.

Women’s Basketball

Lake Michigan College opened its season by defeating Andrews University 63-48 and then falling to Grand Rapids Community College 70-56.

Arial Ford scored a game-high 33 points to lead the Red Hawks, while she also grabbed 12 rebounds and had four blocks.

Eleah Hedstrom and Brooke McDonald both finished with 10 points. Buchanan’s Jillian McKean had three points.

Andrews led 16-10 after one quarter, but was outscored 21-4 in the second quarter as Lake Michigan took control of the contest.

Against the Raiders, the Red Hawks led 20-18 after one quarter, but were outscored 52-36 over the final three quarters.

Hedstrom led LMC with 20 points, while Ford had 12 points. McKean finished with four points.