Brandywine Community Schools hosts Veterans Day breakfast Published 9:11 am Saturday, November 11, 2023

NILES CHARTER TOWNSHIP — A local school district hosted a meal Friday to show its gratitude to local veterans and recognize the sacrifices they have made.

Brandywine Community Schools hosted its second annual Veterans Day breakfast Friday at the Brandywine Athletic Community Center, 1700 Bell Rd.

Students from Brandywine Elementary welcomed veterans into the building with patriotic welcome signs. In addition to breakfast served by the district’s Food Services department, members of the Brandywine High School Band played the Armed Forces Medley and district staff were on hand to speak with and welcome Veterans.

“It’s just great for us to give back any way we can,” said Brandywine Middle/High School Principal Evan Winnkler. “We have a lot of alumni or just people in our communities who have served and it just makes us really proud as a school to be able to do this and honor them in this special way.”

The day holds special importance to Winkler and others in the district.

“I have a service member in my family, too, so it’s just great to do whatever we can since they’ve sacrificed so much for our country and ourselves for our freedom,” he said. “It’s nice that we can do this.”