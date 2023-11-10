SMC basketball signs first recruit for 2024-25 Published 9:41 am Friday, November 10, 2023

DOWAGIAC — First-year Southwestern Michigan College women’s basketball Coach Jay Jenkins has announced the first recruit of the Class of 2024-25.

Olivia Robinson, a guard from Honoegah Community High School in Illinois, has signed a National Junior College Athletic Association letter of intent to play for the Roadrunners, who are currently 3-0 in its second season of competition in more than 25 years.

“Olivia has the determination to win,” Jenkins said. “She brings a competitive edge that you want from a guard. I am excited to have her join the SMC family.”

Robinson’s high school coach Jason Brunke agrees with Jenkins.

“Olivia is a hard-working and fierce competitor with an explosive first step,” he said. “She has a continuously developing skill set and is a great teammate who loves the game.”

Coach Jenkins added, “Olivia has the determination to win. She brings a competitive edge that The Roadrunners, who are coming off back-to-back wins of 49 or more points, return to the court at the 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse Saturday afternoon when they host Wayne County Community College. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.