Dowagiac man injured in two-vehicle Wayne Township crash Published 1:46 pm Friday, November 10, 2023

WAYNE TOWNSHIP — A Dowagiac man was injured Thursday in a two-vehicle crash in Wayne Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports that at 6:59 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, his deputies responded to a two vehicle crash on Twin Lakes Road near Flanders in Wayne Township. The investigation shows that James Wyatt-Lee Kusa, 26, of Dowagiac, was traveling southbound Twin Lakes Rd. when he struck a tree that had fallen in the roadway. Kusa loss control and hit a parked vehicle with four way flashers on that was trying to mark the downed tree.

The resulting collisions caused Kusa’s vehicle to overturn. Kusa was extricated from his vehicle and transported to Borgess Lee with non life threatening injuries. The park vehicle was occupied by Michael Lee Wiggins, 69, and his passenger Patricia Ann Wiggins, 66, both of Dowagiac. Both occupants were uninjured. Seat-belts were used and alcohol was not a factor.

Deputies were assisted by Dowagiac Fire, Wayne Township Fire , SMCAS Ambulance and Cass County Road Commission .