PET OF THE WEEK: Bella, of Animal Aid Published 8:32 am Thursday, November 9, 2023

Meet Bella, a dog fostered by Animal Aid of Southwest Michigan. Bella’s owner passed away and Bella was in the house for more than a month before it was discovered and she is looking for a new home. She is described by volunteers as “a neighborhood celebrity known for being mellow and loving to all.” Her favorite snack is watermelon and she enjoys sunset rides to St Joseph. She is described as a homebody, liking the comfort of family. . She is shy at first, but is very warm and easy-going. Bella is spayed and current on shots. For more information, contact Animal Aid at (269) 934-7729.