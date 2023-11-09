Miss Dowagiac Scholarship Pageant set for Jan. 13 Published 5:51 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

DOWAGIAC — The Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce Pageant Committee hosted an evening social last week at Venue 132, welcoming six young women who will be vying for an opportunity to represent Dowagiac and to win scholarship money.

The Miss Dowagiac Scholarship Pageant will be held on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, and continues a longstanding pageant tradition in the Dowagiac community. The event, in its 83rd year, continues the mission of mentoring young women in presentation, communication and interview skills that serve to build confidence and life skills.

A Give Back Night will be held on Friday, Nov.17, at Oak + Ash BBQ, downtown Dowagiac. The restaurant, located at 109 South Front Street, will donate a portion of the evening’s receipts from diners between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. to the Miss Dowagiac Scholarship Fund.

“The Pageant Committee is appreciative of the ongoing generosity of individuals and businesses in our community in support of the scholarship fund,” said Pageant Co-director Anne Zebell.

Pageant Co-director Tami Helmuth-DeLong added, “Donations help fund the college of choice scholarships that will be awarded to Miss Dowagiac and Honor Court 2024.”

The first pageant ticket sale open to the public will be held Saturday, Nov. 18 at Caruso’s Candy and Soda Shop, 130 S. Front St., Dowagiac, from 10 a.m. to noon. Tickets can be purchased by cash or check only, and are $15 each. Checks should be made payable to the Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce. Additional ticket sale dates will be announced at a later date.

Those who wish to make a donation to the Miss Dowagiac Scholarship Fund, can make checks payable to the Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce, and mail to 200 Depot Drive, Dowagiac, MI 49047, or donate online at dowagiacchamber.com, navigate to the event calendar and Miss Dowagiac Scholarship Pageant event page. Donations received by Dec. 1 will be listed in the pageant program listing of donors.