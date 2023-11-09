Miss Cassopolis 2024 excited to represent community Published 2:56 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

1 of 2

CASSOPOLIS — It was a weekend to remember for Caitlin Jones.

When the dust settled, Jones was crowned Miss Cassopolis 2024 and Miss Congeniality Saturday Nov. 4 at Ross Beatty High School in front of a large community crowd. Jones inherits the crown from Miss Cassopolis 2023 Texas Brooks.

“I told myself I wasn’t gonna cry if I got crowned but when Texas crowned me, I started crying,” Jones said. “I was excited, I was nervous, I had so many emotions.”

The Miss Cassopolis – Blossomtime Affiliated Pageant allows area contestants to compete for a spot on the 2024 Court of Honor, in which Little Miss, Junior Teen Miss and Mr., Teen Miss and Miss and Mr. Cassopolis titles were awarded by a panel of judges.

Contestants from each category participated in formal presentations and an on-stage question.

Each contestant was asked “if you could take anyone out to lunch, who would you take and why?”

For Jones, the answer was both easy and personal.

“I said that I would take my grandpa out to lunch to show him how I eat my chicken wings,” she said. My grandpa Hyatt passed away and I don’t have too many memories with him. One memory that my mom always told me about is how he loved how I ate my chicken wings.”

While the crowning ceremony can be nerve-wracking, Jones said that crownings are her favorite aspect of pageants.

“It’s surprising; you never really know who it’s going to be,” she said.

A junior at Ross Beatty High School, Jones has been a cheerleader since she was three years old. She works part-time at Bergman Veterinary Medical Center and enjoys riding horses and playing with her two dogs. After she graduates from Ross Beatty, Jones aims to study veterinary medicine and return to Bergman to work as a veterinarian.

Jones participated in the pageant last year and was named Miss Teen Cassopolis First Runner-Up. Her younger sister, Brylee, won Miss Teen Cassopolis 2024.

With the crown secured, Jones will now represent Cassopolis in the 2024 Blossomtime Festival. Established in 1906, Blossomtime is Michigan’s oldest and largest multi-community festival. Jones’ first official appearance as Miss Cassopolis will be at Dussel’s Farm Market’s Christmas Open House from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25. The pageant is looking forward to Jones’ reign.

“Cailtin is one of the sweetest individuals that I know,” said Miss Cassopolis Co-Chair Melissa Bettinger. “She’s very sweet and kind. She would be the first one to help others and that’s a huge deal for us. She’s well put together and she has grown tremendously from participating last year. We’re extremely excited to have her representing this year.”

For Jones, competing and winning the pageant serves as a way to set an example for Brylee.

“I wanted to show my sister that she can do it too when she’s old enough,” she said. “I’m just really excited to be able to represent my community.”

2024 Miss Cassopolis Pageant results: