Dowagiac Police Department K9 finds armed domestic assault suspect Published 6:32 am Thursday, November 9, 2023

DOWAGIAC — A four-legged Dowagiac Police Department employee located a domestic assault suspect Tuesday who was armed with a crossbow.

At approximately 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, Dowagiac Police Officers responded to a domestic assault that had just occurred at 550 Riverside Dr., Riverside Apartments. While officers were going to the incident location, they were advised the suspect had left the scene into a wooded area armed with a crossbow.

Officers were assisted on scene by Michigan State Police and Pokagon Tribal Police Department to set up a perimeter of the area. A drone was deployed to assist in the search and possible location of the suspect. Dowagiac Police’s K9 Cash was also deployed to perform a track and attempt to apprehend the suspect as well.

At approximately 5:45 p.m., K9 Cash located the suspect hiding in a deer blind in the area he was believed to be hiding in. The suspect was taken into custody without incident. The crossbow was located with the suspect and has been seized as evidence in the case.

The 28 year old male suspect was taken to the Cass County Jail pending authorization of charges by the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Dowagiac Police Department thanks the Michigan State Police and Pokagon Tribal Police Department for their assistance in this incident.