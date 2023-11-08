Roadrunners sweep Bethel University JV Published 12:31 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

DOWAGIAC — The Southwestern Michigan College women’s and men’s basketball teams swept visiting Bethel University JV at the 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse Tuesday night.

The Roadrunner women’s basketball team outscored the Pilots 27-6 in the first quarter en route to its 95-48 victory. The win was the third straight to open the season for SMC.

The Roadrunner men’s basketball team blew out Bethel University 95-64 in the nightcap as SMC improved to 2-1 on the year. The Roadrunners have now won back-to-back contests to kick off the 2023-24 season.

Women’s Basketball

After jumping out to a 21-point lead after the opening quarter, Southwestern Michigan continued to pour it on offensively as the Roadrunners scored 20 or more points in each of the final three quarters.

The Pilots scored 21 points in the second quarter, but still trailed Southwestern Michigan 51-27 at halftime. Bethel University was outscored 24-8 in the third quarter and 20-13 in the final 10 minutes of play.

Macey Laubach (Edwardsburg) scored 18 points to lead the Roadrunners, who also got 12 points from Cameron Thomas (Hazel Crest, Illinois) and 10 points from Kamryn Patterson (Niles).

Junahya Johnson (Detroit), Khashya McCoy (Hartford), Tori Eldridge (Goshen, Indiana) and Charlee Balcom (Constantine) all scored nine points off the bench for SMC.

Alanah Smith (Dowagiac) and Nalani Williams (St. Louis, Missouri) each added seven points.

Ariana Lemons (Michigan City, Indiana) snared a team-high nine rebounds, with Laubach grabbing eight caroms and Smith seven. Patterson led the Roadrunners with seven assists, while Laubach had six steals and Johnson five steals.

The Roadrunners return to the court Saturday afternoon when they host Wayne County Community College.

Men’s Basketball

Southwestern Michigan outscored Bethel University 44-26 in the first half on its way to an easy victory.

Rodell Davis Jr. (Glenview, Illinois) led the Roadrunners with 18 points, while Nate Goins (Niles) added 16 points off the bench. Mari Nichols (Niles), Prince Adams (Evanston, Illinois) and Aries Hull (Chicago) added 13, 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Hull led SMC with six rebounds, with Davis and Nichols grabbing five boards each. Adams led the team with four assists. Damarion Travis (Benton Harbor/Eau Claire) and Zach Stokes (Niles) each finished with three assists.

The Roadrunners hit the road to face Kennedy-King in Chicago on Saturday afternoon.